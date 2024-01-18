Reward offered as Pasadena seeks to crack down on copper wire thefts

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena officials are cracking down on copper wire thefts in the city and a reward is being offered to help catch the thieves.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion offering rewards to help the city of Pasadena catch the people doing this.

The reward pool of $20,000 will be split between L.A. County and Pasadena.

"Understand this, that cost is passed on to the taxpayer. This is copper that is going to municipal services and has to be bought and when it's stolen, they have to buy it again," L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

There are 17,000 street lights in the city of Pasadena.

The city has been tracking incidents for a year now, but they say there's been a surge since November.

The city says there have been 45 incidents in the past year and at least six arrests in the last few months.

Equipment and labor costs for the city have come to around $50,000. Some of these incidents have impacted traffic signals.

"The immediate mitigation measures we are taking, we are looking to seal the boxes with construction adhesive, but we have to move out some of the wiring and fusing in there, so it's taking us some time," said Pasadena Public Works Director Tony Olmos.

The Pasadena Public Works Department says since last January, 360 street lights have been impacted.

The city is asking for the public's help.

If you see non-city vehicles or people messing with street lights, report it.

You can also do it anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or on their website.