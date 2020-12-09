Pasadena car crash caused by wrong-way driver kills grandmother, witnesses say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A grandmother was killed in a tragic two-car crash caused by a driver speeding on the wrong side of the road in Pasadena Tuesday evening, witnesses say.The crash happened near the intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Glenarm Street at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.AIR7 HD was over the scene and captured the two vehicles, which appeared to be a white Kia Optima and a black Audi. Both had extensive front-end damage.Witnesses say a grandmother was driving when a speeding car on the wrong side of road slammed into her car.Two children were reportedly in the white vehicle. They were rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.Information regarding an arrest was not immediately available.