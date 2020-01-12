Pasadena firefighter paramedic volunteers to help with intense fight against fires in Australia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5830335" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shared on social media by NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons showed the latest group of firefighters arriving to battle the fires in Victoria

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A firefighter paramedic for the city of Pasadena is on his way to Australia to help with the brush fires sweeping across the region.Justin Hester is joining a team of volunteers from the nonprofit relief organization Reach Out World Wide.Hester and other firefighters from around the U.S. plan to help build fire breaks for wildlife sanctuaries, rescue animals, and deliver supplies to the most impacted areas. He says he's excited to put his training to good use."It really has broken my heart, which compels most of us to do what we do. We want to get out there and do what we can to help to make this place a better place, and the world itself, too," Hester said.The group plans to be deploys until the end of January.