52 cats and kittens rescued from hoarder home in Pasadena now up for adoption

Pasadena Humane has been treating the animals and have since given the felines holiday-themed names to encourage residents to adopt the so-called "Christmas Cats."
Jolly, Merry, Jingle and their buddies will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before heading home with new owners.
These are just a few of the Christmas Cats who are hoping to find their loving forever homes at our Whisker Wonderland Cat & Kitten Adoption Event TOMORROW! Join us Saturday December 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pasadena Humane for music, refreshments, and cat adoptions! pic.twitter.com/7skaBhosBQ— Pasadena Humane (@PasadenaHumane) December 17, 2021
"We are counting on the support of the community to help us find homes for the cats,'' Pasadena Humane President and CEO Dia DuVernet said. "If you are able to open your heart and home this holiday season, please consider adopting one of the Christmas Cats.''
The cats were living in the home and in a crawlspace under the house in what the agency called a "hoarding situation.''
The exact location of the home wasn't disclosed.
Pasadena Humane will also host a Winter Wonderland cat adoption event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturday.
At tomorrow's Whisker Wonderland Cat & Kitten Adoption Event, you can walk in between 10-1 and adopt a cat or kitten - no appointments necessary! and cats six months and older will have a reduced adoption fee of $50! pic.twitter.com/fCVBpsBl1R— Pasadena Humane (@PasadenaHumane) December 17, 2021
Discounted adoptions will be available for all cats 6 months and older and an appointment won't be required.
You can find more information about the cats on Pasadena Humane's website.
City News Service contributed this report.