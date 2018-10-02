Pasadena OB-GYN accused of making inappropriate comments about patient

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Patrick Sutton, who works at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, is at the center of the allegations.

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Pasadena OB-GYN is under investigation, accused of making inappropriate comments about a patient.

Dr. Patrick Sutton, who works at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, is at the center of the allegations.

The Los Angeles Times reports that he made comments about a patient's appearance and sex life and that the complaint has been brought to the Medical Board of California.

The president of Huntington Hospital said she takes patient health and safety seriously and is closely following the investigation.

Sutton has been accused of sexual misconduct multiple times in the past.

He's practiced in Pasadena since 1989 and has reportedly delivered more than 6,000 babies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
doctorscrimesexual misconductPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Arrests made in burglary ring that targeted Rihanna, Yasiel Puig, other celebs
Father in coma after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Rialto
5 cars set on fire in Huntington Beach arson spree
Mac Miller to be honored with benefit concert at Greek Theatre
Female suspect in Victorville shot, killed by deputies
CA white supremacists arrested in connection with Charlottesville
CA bishops sued for allegedly covering up child sexual abuse
Man fatally stabbed in Rose Bowl parking lot
Show More
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable
2-month-old baby mauled by pit bull in Woodland Hills
Trump's EPA moves to weaken radiation rules, says some exposure may be healthy
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
More News