Video shows deadly Pasadena police shooting was unjustified, attorneys say

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Attorneys representing the family of a man who was shot and killed by a Pasadena police officer say there is evidence that the shooting was unjustified.

Anthony McClain was fatally shot after a traffic stop last August. Police say the 32-year-old was armed with a handgun when he took off running from the scene.

On Monday, the family's attorneys released new video. The attorneys say the video showing a large crowd gathered around McClain as he was handcuffed cast doubt on the weapon that was found.

McClain, the father of two young sons and a 2-year-old daughter, was shot in the back. Attorneys say the bodycam video released by the police department proves their case.

RELATED: Bodycam video shows fatal officer-involved shooting in Pasadena
EMBED More News Videos

New police bodycam video shows a controversial officer-involved shooting that has sparked protests in Pasadena.



Pasadena police say the officer opened fire after realizing McClain had a gun. They say his DNA was found on the weapon.

The department says the case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for review.

McClain's family has filed suit against the department, claiming police violated his civil rights. Members of his family are being represented by famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

RELATED: Family files claim after man killed in officer-involved shooting in Pasadena
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Anthony McClain announced on Thursday the filing of a legal claim against the City of Pasadena for wrongful shooting and excessive force after he was killed in an officer-involved shooting.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenalos angeles countyfatal shootingprotestofficer involved shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 people killed at Colorado supermarket: Officials
Man drives through Diamond Bar protesters at rally against anti-Asian hate
2 fatally stabbed at Altadena home
COVID-19 and tinnitus: Expert explains the connection
Suspect facing murder charge in killing of Encino man
Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was drug-related, coroner says
Dog seriously wounded in 101 Freeway shooting
Show More
EDD down: CA residents unable to access unemployment website
Young Asian girl forced into bathroom while men ransack CA home
Boy, 10, shot outside Pasadena home released from hospital
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
Surprise birthday drive-by for 90-year-old vet in Inglewood
More TOP STORIES News