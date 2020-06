EMBED >More News Videos Protesters in West Hollywood peacefully marched down Sunset Boulevard.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A wild scene in Pasadena was caught on video when a driver took off with a protester on the hood of the car.The incident happened near Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue on Sunday.Protesters in the crowd could be heard screaming as the vehicle drove away with the man on the hood.According to the Pasadena Star News, the driver was arrested.More than 400 people showed up for the protest, which was peaceful.