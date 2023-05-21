Tens of thousands evacuated from Rose Bowl music festival due to surprise 'strong thunderstorm'

Thousands had to evacuate a music festival at the Rose Bowl Saturday night due to a surprise thunderstorm that brought strong winds, downpours and hail.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Cruel World Music Festival had to be suddenly evacuated due to a thunderstorm that made a surprise appearance at the Rose Bowl Saturday night.

The National Weather Service says they are monitoring the storm system, which is making its way between Mt. Olive and Pasadena and Monrovia.

"This storm may produce strong gusty winds, heavy downpours, lightning and small hail," the NWS said in a tweet.

As for the music festival, it has been postponed and attendees were told to evacuate through emergency exits as soon as possible.

"The festival has been postponed until further notice. Please evacuate the festival site immediately. Use the nearest emergency exits. Stay tuned for updates," the festival tweeted, before deleting the post.

The festival has since posted a tweet urging festival goers to exit the concert site and go to vehicles or other protected areas for safety.

"Due to severe weather, please exit the event site and move to your vehicles or protected areas outside of the event site for safety. Stay tuned for updates," they tweeted.

Video showed rain pouring down in Monrovia due to the storm. The Monrovia Days Festival had to be cut short due to the weather as well.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details later.