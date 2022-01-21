14-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head in Pasadena; murder suspect arrested, police say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head in Pasadena, authorities said Friday.

Investigators identified Alexis Ibarra as the suspect and took him into custody him in the 600 block of Mar Vista Avenue, the Pasadena Police Department said. Officers also recovered a firearm "and other evidence'' allegedly linking Ibarra to the shooting.

Officers were summoned about 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 1600 block of North Los Robles Avenue, three blocks north of Washington Boulevard, by fire department paramedics who were treating the boy in the area, according to police Lt. Keith Gomez.

The paramedics were in the area on an unrelated call when a man driving a white Toyota stopped and asked for help with the boy, who was sitting in the front passenger seat with at least one gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries Thursday.

Ibarra was booked for murder and attempted murder, and his bail was set at $4 million, police said.

