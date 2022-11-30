Mother of Pasadena teen killed by stray bullet asks for public's help as search for gunman continues

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The mother of a 13-year-old Pasadena boy who was fatally shot in his bedroom is asking for the public's help to find her son's killer.

Iran Moreno was hit by a stray bullet that came through his window while he played video games in his bedroom in November 2021.

Maria Moreno told Eyewitness News it's been very difficult not having her son.

"What we ask from the community is to help us find the person who hurt Iran and could hurt another teen, another person, another family," Moreno said in Spanish.

She remembers her son as happy and full of life.

"He was everything to us. He was very loving, very affectionate, he was happy," she said. "He was just playing in his room with his friends and then ended his life like that".

Pasadena police recently released new surveillance footage of the shooting.

The video captures a car pull into a parking lot on North Raymond Avenue and then turn around before stopping momentarily. A passenger appears to exit the car and shots are fired in the direction of the victim's house, police say.

"What kind of world do we live in when innocent children who are playing video games in their bedroom are murdered?" Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez said. "I mean this is something that you never forget."

The male suspect was seen wearing a "dual-colored hoodie or long-sleeved shirt." Police describe the suspect vehicle as a 2017-2020 gray, four-door Ford Fusion.

A reward of $85,000 is being offered.

Pasadena police asks anyone with information to call the department at (626) 744-4241. Anonymous information can be submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org or by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).