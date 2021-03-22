10-year-old boy shot in Pasadena recovering at home after spending more than a month at hospital

The Pasadena Fire Department posted photos of emergency personnel helping welcome the victim, Mario Ramirez, back home.
"Station 36 and Battalion 3 joined our police personnel to welcome home Mario who was injured in a shooting and has spent several weeks in the hospital," the department tweeted. "He's our definition of a true hero! We wish you a strong recovery Mario and know the entire community supports you."
The shooting happened Feb. 14 near Garfield Avenue and Parke Street, just a block from the Villa Park Community Center.
While they're unsure what sparked the shooting, police say they don't believe the boy was the intended target.
More than $47,000 in donations had been raised as of Monday afternoon for Mario's recovery through the GoFundMe page set up to support him.
