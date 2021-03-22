10-year-old boy shot in Pasadena recovering at home after spending more than a month at hospital

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-year-old boy has been released from the hospital after he was shot while playing in front of his Pasadena home on Valentine's Day.

The Pasadena Fire Department posted photos of emergency personnel helping welcome the victim, Mario Ramirez, back home.

"Station 36 and Battalion 3 joined our police personnel to welcome home Mario who was injured in a shooting and has spent several weeks in the hospital," the department tweeted. "He's our definition of a true hero! We wish you a strong recovery Mario and know the entire community supports you."



The shooting happened Feb. 14 near Garfield Avenue and Parke Street, just a block from the Villa Park Community Center.

While they're unsure what sparked the shooting, police say they don't believe the boy was the intended target.

More than $47,000 in donations had been raised as of Monday afternoon for Mario's recovery through the GoFundMe page set up to support him.

