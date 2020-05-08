Officer injured, suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Pasadena, authorities say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A police officer was injured and a suspect was killed during an officer-involved shooting following a chase in Pasadena Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. near the area of Locust Street and Allen Avenue at the end of a slow-speed pursuit, according to the Pasadena Police Department. At one point during the chase, the suspect stopped and exited the vehicle while brandishing a handgun.

The officer then opened fire, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was also shot during the altercation and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
