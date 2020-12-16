Pasadena's Showcase House of Design opens its virtual doors

The 56th Annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design should have had 25,000 ticket-holders walk through its doors by now, but COVID-19 shut it down.
Now, the work of 21 interior and exterior designers will be available online only in the virtual world, reimagined as "Ultimate Viewpoint:56."
"Nothing can replace seeing it in person, unfortunately that's reality," said Benefit Chair Jill Fosselman, who added, "We can do so much more with that virtual tour than what we could have offered in person. There are definitely some perks there and we're going to throw in some surprises as well."
Until now, this annual event attracted patrons primarily from Southern California, but the virtual audience can come from worldwide.
They will zoom into a 6,700-square-foot federal country estate built in 1937 for $30,000 for Edmund Locke Jr. It was designed by Gerard Colcord, a USC grad known as Hollywood's society architect.
Over the years, the volunteers have attracted crowds to 55 Showcase houses, raising a total of more than $23 million in gifts and grants for music and the arts.
"We're not just about design, we're about music, and through people's support we'll be able to continue to support those essential music programs," Chair Fosselman said.
Tickets for the interactive tour cost $17.50 and can be purchased online here.