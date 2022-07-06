1 person killed in Pasadena stabbing, suspect detained after search forces evacuation at Target

The stabbing happened just after 2 p.m. at a house near Mentor Avenue and Bell Street, according to Pasadena police. A man had been stabbed in the area and the suspect fled the scene.
Detectives were able to get information about the suspect, including a name and a vehicle description.
They located the vehicle near the Target in east Pasadena and customers were asked to evacuate. The public was asked to avoid the area around the store at 3121 E. Colorado Blvd.
UPDATE:— Pasadena Police (@PasadenaPD) July 6, 2022
At least one suspect was found and detained at the store.
The stabbing victim was later pronounced dead. A suspected motive for the stabbing has not been disclosed.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated when more information becomes available.