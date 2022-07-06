1 person killed in Pasadena stabbing, suspect detained after search forces evacuation at Target

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead in Pasadena stabbing; suspect detained after Target evacuation

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was fatally stabbed in Pasadena and a suspect was detained following a search that led to the evacuation of a Target store Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened just after 2 p.m. at a house near Mentor Avenue and Bell Street, according to Pasadena police. A man had been stabbed in the area and the suspect fled the scene.

Detectives were able to get information about the suspect, including a name and a vehicle description.

They located the vehicle near the Target in east Pasadena and customers were asked to evacuate. The public was asked to avoid the area around the store at 3121 E. Colorado Blvd.



At least one suspect was found and detained at the store.

The stabbing victim was later pronounced dead. A suspected motive for the stabbing has not been disclosed.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenalos angeles countyevacuationstabbingtarget
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Girl, 11, dies days after ATV crash that killed boy in Apple Valley
Gunman in Nipsey Hussle killing is found guilty of first-degree murder
Girl dies after falling from moving SUV on freeway near Santa Clarita
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
Boy, 2, found underneath parents killed at parade shooting
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Nuke Bizzle case: Rapper agrees to plead guilty in EDD fraud case
Show More
Video: Mountain lion spends 24 hours in Simi Valley's backyard
Children, woman escape from apartment fire by jumping to safety
LAPD's new FirstNet system aims to reduce paperwork
San Bernardino burglary suspect is linked to sexual assault case
Video shows man attacking Malibu home, vehicle with pickaxe
More TOP STORIES News