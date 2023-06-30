Tenants fighting eviction after Pasadena apartment building bought by Caltech

A group of Pasadena tenants are fighting to stay in their homes after the building was bought by the California Institute of Technology.

Nearly two dozen families have been told to move out of their Pasadena apartment building on South Mentor Avenue.

Caltech bought the building and want to use it for student housing.

Tenants say they're shocked and don't know what to do.

"I have lived in this building for 22 years," tenant Valerie Murphy said. "My mother lived in this building since 1990 until her death in 2001. At that time I moved into her unit and have made 400 South Mentor my permanent home. I want it to remain my permanent home."

Tenants say they found out about the new ownership in June and were told soon after that they have to leave by the end of September.

Upset tenants formed the Phoenix 400 Tenants Association, with support from the Pasadena Tenants Union.

A group of Caltech students also have a petition that was delivered to the school with 166 signatures in opposition of the eviction.

"I want everyone here and Caltech to know that we will not let them displace community members in our name. Not now, not tomorrow, not ever," Caltech graduate student Ashay Patel said.

Grad students and tenants have a list of demands for the school that include an apology and choice for tenants to stay or move out of their homes.

Eyewitness News reached out to Caltech. Their statement said in part:

"Upon taking ownership of the building, we notified the tenants of the change in ownership and our intent to take the building off the market as early as the end of September, as we transition it to student housing. We have also shared information on the financial support that Caltech will provide, including moving allowance and relocation assistance, and a no-inspection return of their security deposits."