Copper thieves stealing electrical wiring in Pasadena, causing outages

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena officials said copper thieves have been taking electrical wiring from various areas in the city and urged people to report suspicious activity to police."The city of Pasadena is experiencing theft of wiring from electrical pull boxes located in the city's right of way," said Lisa Derderian, public information officer for the city.The wires power the city's street light circuit, which leads to numerous street lights within a city block going out."These thefts are occurring in the evening hours and in different areas of the city and generally by individuals without proper traffic control, uniforms and identification on vehicles," Derderian said.City leaders are urging residents to report people working around street lights or pull boxes without proper traffic control, uniforms and identification on vehicles.