copper wire theft

Copper thieves stealing electrical wiring in Pasadena, causing outages

EMBED <>More Videos

Copper thieves stealing electrical wiring in Pasadena, causing outages

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena officials said copper thieves have been taking electrical wiring from various areas in the city and urged people to report suspicious activity to police.
"The city of Pasadena is experiencing theft of wiring from electrical pull boxes located in the city's right of way," said Lisa Derderian, public information officer for the city.


The wires power the city's street light circuit, which leads to numerous street lights within a city block going out.

"These thefts are occurring in the evening hours and in different areas of the city and generally by individuals without proper traffic control, uniforms and identification on vehicles," Derderian said.


City leaders are urging residents to report people working around street lights or pull boxes without proper traffic control, uniforms and identification on vehicles.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenalos angeles countyelectrictheftpower outagecopper wire theftunsolved crime
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COPPER WIRE THEFT
LA spending millions replacing stolen copper wire
Corona businesses report rise in copper water valve thefts
Man shocked while trying to steal copper wiring in Panorama City
Man shocked while trying to steal copper wiring in Panorama City
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed 2 children in Apple Valley
Starbucks to close 6 LA-area stores for safety concerns
Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness, Cheney says
Suspect sought after 2 killed in 7-Eleven robberies across SoCal
Man killed in double shooting at home in Lancaster, deputies say
Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to complete $44B acquisition
2 dead, including child, after boat capsizes in Hudson River
Show More
Woman says she was attacked after shopper asks for 6 feet of distance
Chadwick Boseman, Barack Obama score first Emmy nominations
Video shows Culver City armed robberies at Rite Aid, Subway restaurant
SF couple allowed to use driveway again after $1.5K fine ordeal
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA unveils more Webb telescope images
More TOP STORIES News