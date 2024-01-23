LA councilmembers call for police task force as surge in copper wire theft leaves many streets dark

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles City Council members are calling for the creation of a police task force to crackdown on copper wire thefts that have impacted neighborhoods throughout the city.

Council Members Kevin de León and Traci Park were scheduled to hold a joint news conference Tuesday morning at the 6th Street Viaduct, which connects Boyle Heights and downtown L.A.'s Arts District.

The widespread thefts have cost the city millions of dollars in infrastructure repair and left thousands of street lights in the dark, including parts of the 6th Street bridge, officials say.

De León and Traci Park are expected to introduce their proposal at the City Council's meeting on Tuesday.

City officials said they're unsure when the copper wires were stolen but said they first noticed the thefts about two weeks ago.

City officials say nearly 4,000 inoperable lights have been identified in Boyle Heights and surrounding neighborhoods due to copper wire theft.

In 2023, there were more than 6,000 such incidents reported citywide, with repair costs exceeding $17 million, according to the city's bureau of Street Lighting.