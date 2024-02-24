Pasadena Unified School District to begin sending layoff notices

Pasadena parents say they're concerned with layoffs impacting their children, especially those with special needs.

PASADENA, Calf. (KABC) -- Layoffs are coming to the Pasadena Unified School District after the Board of Education passed a motion placing 224 certified and classified positions with the district on the chopping block.

"It's unfortunate and disappointing that the district plans to do that," said Pasadena parent Amalia Marquez.

The vote was required prior to mid-March when school districts need to notify teachers and staff of layoffs in the coming 2024-2025 school year.

Parents say they are concerned with layoffs impacting their children in the classroom, especially those with children with special needs.

"We need these aides. They are such a huge help and are such a huge support, not only for the teacher but for the students, including the students that have disabilities, that have emotional disabilities that need that extra support," said Kany Mikaelian whose daughter is in kindergarten.

The Pasadena Unified School District isn't alone in making the difficult choice.

School districts across California are laying off teaching staff in the face of budget shortfalls and declining student enrollment, as well as the end of COVID funding.

"I feel like funding for our school needs to be redirected probably toward our teachers, our teachers are our biggest allies right now," said Kerianne Allen who has two children in the district.

The school district will begin to send out notices to impacted employees by March 15 in order to comply with the state's Reduction in Force notification requirements.

But the hope is that retirement and attrition will mitigate the need and impact on the proposed layoffs.

The Pasadena Unified School District issued a statement which reads in part:

"These decisions have not been made lightly, and come only after thoughtful and careful consideration. We have done our best to keep reductions away from students and schools, including making the biggest reduction of 30% to central offices. "

Raul Leiva of Pasadena called the situation sad.

"It's something that needs to be addressed. It shouldn't happen especially in schools," Leiva said.

Next school year will bring about changes but some familiar faces might be missing.