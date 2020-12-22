United passenger on flight to LAX died of COVID-19, respiratory failure, coroner says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8954820" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An EMT who performed CPR on a passenger with COVID-like symptoms who died on a Los Angeles-bound flight is now concerned that he may have contracted the potentially deadly virus.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8883478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several questions arose Friday surrounding a medical emergency on a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles International Airport after a man died following a heart attack -- including whether COVID-19 may have played a role.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A United Airlines passenger who collapsed on a packed flight from Orlando to Los Angeles International Airport died of acute respiratory failure and COVID-19, a coroner's report confirms.The report was released Monday by the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office in Louisiana, and says the 69-year-old L.A. resident died at Ochsner Medical Center-Kenner at 9:09 p.m. Dec. 14.United Flight 591 from Orlando to LAX was diverted during a medical emergency after a man suffered what was initially deemed a heart attack. The plane had to make an emergency landing in New Orleans.Several passengers with medical experience stepped in to help resuscitate the man, including Tony Aldapa, an EMT who performed CPR on the passenger. Aldapa is now concerned that he may have contracted the potentially deadly virus.He has since tested negative once and is awaiting results from a second test.Passengers are questioning why the man was allowed to board the flight. They are all sharing the same story, saying the man's wife said her husband had tested positive for COVID-19 the week prior and displaying coronavirus-like symptoms.United Airlines says passengers must certify that they do not have COVID-19 or any symptoms before they are allowed to board.