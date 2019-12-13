Past Sweepstakes & Promotions

Thank you to everyone who has entered our sweepstakes!
For your convenience, below is a list of past ABC7 sweepstakes/promotions and Official Rules. The Official Rules will remain posted 30 days from the promotion's end date.

Westfield Century City Gift Card Giveaway
End Date: 11/13/19
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/45528853c639d776a6bcd74723c8fb75.pdf

Kenny Chesney Chillaxification Tour Ticket Giveaway
End Date: 11/20/19
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/8719f7c7f394cc8ab536ea7583282575.pdf

Reagan Library "Egypt's Lost Cities" Sweepstakes
End Date: 11/24/19
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/9555116adabee58c6f315fde92653150.pdf

Disneyland Resort Holidays Sweepstakes
End Date: 11/29/19
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/8426cca8fbc85511966ef04cbfe2f402.pdf

Tamron Hall Show New York City Sweepstakes
End Date: 12/6/19
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/16c559cf0d917c015aec06c940a557a2.pdf

Aulani Family Vacation Sweepstakes
End Date: 12/13/19
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/172d8d71dbfd6fe62fd35048bbb7d4f7.pdf

Disney On Ice "Mickey's Search Party" Sweepstakes
End Date: 12/13/19
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/6de7aca9b7e3b00f58bacb1fdc8e9c49.pdf

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Sweepstakes
End Date: 12/15/19
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/13588ec8ebfe469cce052c9336718766.pdf

Monster Jam Winter Sweepstakes
End Date: 12/22/19
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/3f932d90690fd01a559697c3020ce4a9.pdf
