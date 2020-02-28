Past Sweepstakes & Promotions

Thank you to everyone who has entered our sweepstakes!
For your convenience, below is a list of past ABC7 sweepstakes/promotions and Official Rules. The Official Rules will remain posted 30 days from the promotion's end date.

XFL LA Wildcats 2020 Sweepstakes
End date: 2/12/20
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/ea50cab159546387031b219a61c2c934.pdf

Art of the Brick 2020 Sweepstakes
End date: 2/23/20

Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/4a96e7c464abcbb8f0393febdea55aea.pdf

Disneyland Resort 2020 Sweepstakes
End date: 3/1/20
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/e8a69395334f0aa0a7915797c96c2140.pdf

Disney Frozen 2 Movie 2020 Sweepstakes

End date: 3/2/20
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/7bc9f1e111cc81b2441e340d8df7b686.pdf

XFL LA Wildcats vs. Tampa Bay Vipers 2020 Sweepstakes
End date: 3/4/20
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/d66b3d3d5c089b1f2cfbfeb54c92633d.pdf

PaleyFest LA 2020 Sweepstakes
End date: 3/11/20
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/480ee61bfd8c6a6c44f6a9bb36667dbb.pdf

Disney on Ice 2020 Sweepstakes
End date: 3/22/20
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/8973393afd8fce64f3ca913981092bed.pdf

LEGOLAND California Resort Sweepstakes
End date: 4/6/20
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/6f33e3a20399bea5cfa0193c09bc967d.pdf
