California Pizza Kitchen offering pizza with every Dodgers home win

Friday, March 31, 2023 12:54AM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Pizza Kitchen is running a promotion for baseball season.

People who sign up for their rewards program can get a free seven-inch pizza, with the purchase of something else, whenever the Dodgers win a home game.

The offer is good for dine-in only, so no pick-up or delivery.

It must also be redeemed the day after each home win. More details are available here.

The L.A. Dodgers open the season Thursday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers have won nine of the last 10 NL West titles.

