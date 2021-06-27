localish

Why Pearl Houston is the perfect place to celebrate Pride

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston is home to one of just 15 lesbian bars in the country. Pearl Bar is much more than just a bar - it's a place where you come and feel like family.

"When our customers come here, what they find is - for one, they know this is going to be a safe space for the community," said Pearl Bar owner Julie Mabry. "They know that if they walk in here, they are going to be accepted for who they are. That's the main idea behind Pearl Bar."

Mabry first opened Pearl Bar in 2013. It was a longtime dream for her.

"Pearl Bar is my dream job. It's not an easy job, but I think everyone says that if you're living their dream, then it's not a job," she said.

Amid the pandemic, Pearl Bar began hosting a Pride Market in the parking lot on Sundays, with LGBTQ vendors selling everything from art to food and clothing. Since then, the Pride Market has only grown. Pearl Bar is also known for its popular crawfish boils, steak nights and theme nights.

To check out Pearl Bar online, visit pearlhouston.com.
