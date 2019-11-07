LAPD seeks help finding hit-run driver who mowed down pedestrian in DTLA - VIDEO

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help finding a driver who mowed down a pedestrian in a downtown crosswalk and drove off, leaving the injured man in the street.
Surveillance video released by police shows the car drive through a red light, weave through cross-traffic and head right for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The pedestrian tries to jump out of the way, but ends up being struck by the car, flipping off the hood into the air and then landing on the ground. The car doesn't even pause as it speeds off.
The incident happened Nov. 2, around 11 p.m. at Grand Avenue and 9th Street. The pedestrian was crossing Grand when he was hit by the car heading southbound on Grand crossing 9th.
The 27-year-old pedestrian was left with fractured ribs and injured knees and hands. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
The city is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the suspect's arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to call Central Traffic Division, Det. Moses Castillo at (213) 833-3713, and/or email at 30215@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.
