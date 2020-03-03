Pedestrian struck, injured by sheriff's deputy car in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and injured by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cruiser in Lynwood Monday night.The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of Long Beach Boulevard.The deputy's cruiser at the scene had visible damage to its windshield.The pedestrian was brought to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.The northbound lanes of Long Beach Boulevard were closed in the area during the investigation.The circumstances of the collision were under investigation.