Pedestrian struck, injured by sheriff's deputy car in Lynwood

By ABC7.com staff
LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and injured by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cruiser in Lynwood Monday night.

The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of Long Beach Boulevard.

The deputy's cruiser at the scene had visible damage to its windshield.

The pedestrian was brought to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

The northbound lanes of Long Beach Boulevard were closed in the area during the investigation.

The circumstances of the collision were under investigation.
