Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on PCH in Malibu; all lanes closed

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, prompting the shutdown of all lanes at the scene, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of PCH and Cross Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a semitrailer stopped at the crash site after apparently being involved in the incident. Damage to the truck's front passenger-side bumper was visible.

No arrests or citations were immediately announced.

The CHP gave no estimate of when lanes would be reopened.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available