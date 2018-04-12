People hurt when truck slams into South LA restaurant

An out-of-control pickup truck took out the front of a South Los Angeles restaurant and left multiple people injured Wednesday night.The vehicle went through the Paseo San Miguel Restaurant and out the other side. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of W. 37th Place.Los Angeles police said the driver somehow lost control, jumped the curb and smashed right through the front glass doors of the restaurant, causing chairs and tables to go flying.Details on those injured were not immediately released. It's unclear whether the driver was among those hurt.The cause of the crash was under investigation.