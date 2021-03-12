Tips to prevent thieves from stealing your catalytic converter

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department struck a major blow to a big problem in the Southland.

Santa Clarita Valley deputies recently arrested 19 suspects and recovered 250 stolen catalytic converters. They say thefts of the anti-pollution device were up 400% in 2020.

The value of the recovered car parts was about $750,000.

Here are some tips from law enforcement on how to avoid becoming a victim:

- You can weld the bolts on catalytic converters shut
- Engrave your license plate number on the part
- Park in well-lit areas
- Report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood

Why are catalytic converters a target for thieves? They want what's inside.

"They're filled with precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. I believe they melt them down and separate the metals and sell them because they're worth more than gold," said David Kilbourne, who runs Foreign Carriage Service in Thousand Oaks.



Stolen catalytic converters can get thieves a couple of hundred dollars. But for victims, it can cost thousands to repair their vehicles. It's a crime that's surging right now, and here's why.

Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countyburglarytheftcrimelos angeles county sheriff's departmentcarsautomotive
