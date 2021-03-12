Tips to prevent thieves from stealing your catalytic converter

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10371347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stolen catalytic converters can get thieves a couple of hundred dollars. But for victims, it can cost thousands to repair their vehicles. It's a crime that's surging right now, and here's why.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department struck a major blow to a big problem in the Southland.Santa Clarita Valley deputies recently arrested 19 suspects and recovered 250 stolen catalytic converters. They say thefts of the anti-pollution device were up 400% in 2020.The value of the recovered car parts was about $750,000.- You can weld the bolts on catalytic converters shut- Engrave your license plate number on the part- Park in well-lit areas- Report any suspicious activity in your neighborhoodWhy are catalytic converters a target for thieves? They want what's inside."They're filled with precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. I believe they melt them down and separate the metals and sell them because they're worth more than gold," said David Kilbourne, who runs Foreign Carriage Service in Thousand Oaks.