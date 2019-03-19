Students exposed to pepper spray after fight at Moreno Valley middle school

At least 19 students were exposed to pepper spray after a fight involving dozens of youths on the campus of a Moreno Valley middle school.

The fight at Landmark Middle School involved about 50 students, and sheriff's deputies say they refused orders to disperse.

A pepper ball was deployed and at least 19 students were treated for exposure to the spray and were put through decontamination procedures.

No students required hospitalization, officials say.

The cause of the fight was under investigation.
