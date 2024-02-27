Suspect arrested after fight on Metro bus in Koreatown that left 62-year-old man dead

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a man wanted in connection to a deadly fight on a Metro bus in Koreatown.

Trayvon Isiah Willingham was booked for murder Monday, according to the department. His bail has been set at $2 million.

Police believe Willingham and 62-year-old Darryl Winborn were arguing on the bus last Thursday when Willingham pepper-sprayed the other man and took off.

Winborn wound up dying at the scene, but an official cause of death has not been released.

Details about what led up to the deadly altercation were not available.