Firefighters are battling a brush fire that has grown to more than 100 acres in a rural area of Perris.

More than 100 acres burned as firefighters battle brush fire in Perris

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire that has grown to more than 100 acres in Perris Wednesday.

The Rock Fire was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m., east of Lake Perris, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

About 106 acres have burned so far. No structures are threatened at the moment.

It's unknown what caused the fire.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.