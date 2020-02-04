Temecula man shot, killed while pumping gas in Perris

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting at a gas station in Perris has left a 21-year-old Temecula man dead.The incident happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. near E. 4th Street and S. Perris Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they discovered the victim identified as Gelder Funes-Lopez unconscious.Despite rendering aid Funes-Lopez died at the scene.Investigators would not release the motive for the shooting or if the victim and suspect are acquainted.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department at 951-955-2777.