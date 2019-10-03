Person found dead near Skid Row, police say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A death investigation was underway Thursday morning near Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles following reports of a shooting.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. near San Pedro and Crocker streets.
Video from the scene showed a covered body in the street.
It is unclear if a suspect was taken into custody.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
No additional information was released.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
