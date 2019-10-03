Person found dead near Skid Row, police say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A death investigation was underway Thursday morning near Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles following reports of a shooting.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near San Pedro and Crocker streets.

Video from the scene showed a covered body in the street.

It is unclear if a suspect was taken into custody.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

No additional information was released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
skid rowdowntown lalos angeles countydeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested after death of daughter left in hot car in West Carson
SWAT raids alleged illegal gambling site in Pacoima
Trump suggested moats, spikes to secure border
Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine unveil USC's newest building
LAPD, FBI open 'Homicide Library' to help crack cold cases
LAPD releases video of fatal shootout between suspect, officers
Lakers focus clamping down on defense in training camp
Show More
LA officials call on state to phase out oil, gas drilling
Teen suspect in fatal Moreno Valley school fight faces judge
Suspect in custody after wild chase through desert in stolen CHP cruiser
Britain's Red Arrows perform aerial maneuvers over SoCal
Massive settlement expected in Las Vegas massacre lawsuits
More TOP STORIES News