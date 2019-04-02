Crime & Safety

Person jumps from 7th floor of Americana at Brand, lands on man

A man jumped from the 7th floor of the Americana at Brand in Glendale and landed on another man on the ground, leaving both hospitalized Tuesday.

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man jumped from the 7th floor of the Americana at Brand in Glendale and landed on another man on the ground, leaving both hospitalized Tuesday.

Glendale police said officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the area of Broadway and Colorado Boulevard to investigate a report of an attempted suicide.

Police said one man jumped from the 7th floor and hit another man who was with a child.

The extent of the injuries to both men were not immediately known. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. The child suffered minor injuries, police said.

Central Avenue was closed between Broadway and Colorado Boulevard for the investigation. It was later reopened.

