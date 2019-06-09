DUI suspect in custody after 1 killed in 22 Freeway crash in Garden Grove; all lanes blocked

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was killed and another was in custody on suspicion of DUI after a fiery crash involving a semi-trailer truck on the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.CHP officers responded to a two-car crash involving a Honda and a semi-truck on the eastbound side of the freeway at about 4 a.m., east of Valley View Street.When officers arrived to the scene, they encountered the semi-truck engulfed in flames with fuel leaking.Upon investigation, CHP determined there were two separate collisions, the first involving the passenger vehicle, which veered to the right shoulder and landed on the wrong way. The semi-truck then hit the passenger vehicle and went over the center divider.The driver of the semi, believed to be a contractor carrying U.S. Postal mail, died.Video from the scene showed packages and mail scattered all over lanes.The 26-year-old male driver of the passenger vehicle was in custody on suspicion of DUI.The eastbound side of the freeway opened shortly before noon, while the westbound lanes remained closed.