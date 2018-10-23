Person shot, killed on sidewalk in Baldwin Hills

A person was shot and killed on a sidewalk in Baldwin Hills Tuesday night, police said.The shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Palmyra Road in Baldwin Hills. Police say a large crowd had gathered at the scene and officers requested assistance with crowd control.The victim was shot in the head and not breathing when officers arrived.The suspects were described only as four males in a dark-colored Mercedes.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.