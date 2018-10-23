Person shot, killed on sidewalk in Baldwin Hills

A person was shot and killed on a sidewalk in Baldwin Hills Tuesday night, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
BALDWIN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A person was shot and killed on a sidewalk in Baldwin Hills Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Palmyra Road in Baldwin Hills. Police say a large crowd had gathered at the scene and officers requested assistance with crowd control.

The victim was shot in the head and not breathing when officers arrived.

The suspects were described only as four males in a dark-colored Mercedes.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinggun violencehomicide investigationhomicideBaldwin HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 tickets sold in SoCal get 5 out of 6 numbers in Mega Millions
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.6B Mega Millions
Dodgers lose 8-4 against Red Sox in World Series Game 1
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Man shot, killed in possible carjacking in Woodland Hills
Video shows moment plane crashes on 101 Freeway
PHOTOS: Small plane crash on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
UC medical workers on 3-day strike to protest stalled contract talks
Show More
Police searching for gunman in fatal Mid-City shooting
Britney Spears' hit '...Baby One More Time' turns 20
Rapper Jon James killed while performing stunt on wing of plane
Kids hurt in South LA hit-run that stemmed from suspects evading police
Alleged gang members charged in home invasion robberies
More News