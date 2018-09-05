Person struck, killed on 91 Freeway in Compton

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway in Compton.

The incident occurred at about midnight on Wednesday near Central Avenue. The California Highway Patrol is trying to determine if the incident was a hit-and-run.

Several drivers did pull over, but it's not known if any of them were involved in the accident.

There were no report of additional injuries.

Lanes of the 91 Freeway were closed temporarily, opening shortly before 4 a.m.
