Dog rescued after falling into septic tank hole at Compton home

Thursday, December 8, 2022 4:30AM
Firefighters rescued a dog that fell 15 feet into a septic tank hole in the backyard of a Compton home Wednesday.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters rescued a dog that fell 15 feet into a septic tank hole in the backyard of a Compton home Wednesday.

Video tweeted by the L.A. County Fire Department showed the German Shepherd appeared to be fine after rescuers successfully pulled it to safety.

Crews responded to the 13700 block of Stanford Avenue before 4 p.m.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD captured crew members dig a hole wide enough for someone to rescue the trapped dog.

Just before 6:30 p.m., crews were able to pull the dog from the hole.

Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
