Pete Davidson likely to complete community service for Beverly Hills crash with FDNY

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Comedian Pete Davidson has been ordered to complete 50 hours of community service for crashing into a home and fire hydrant in Beverly Hills.

Davidson, 29, has been placed in an 18-month diversion program after he was charged with reckless driving in June, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

Under the terms of the program, the comedian is allowed to do his community service in New York, where he currently lives. He will likely complete the 50 hours at the New York City Fire Department where his father, Scott Davidson, worked as a firefighter.

He died during the September 11 attacks.

In March, the "Saturday Night Live" alum lost control of a Mercedes and took out a fire hydrant then crashed into the side of a house.

There were no injuries and he was not arrested at that time.

Davidson will also be required to complete a hospital and morgue (HAM) program, which includes a visit to a hospital or a morgue for educational purposes. He must also complete 12 hours of traffic school, which can also be completed in New York.