Comedian Pete Davidson was allegedly driving a Mercedes with his girlfriend as a passenger when he lost control of the car, crashing into a Beverly Hills home.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Comedian Pete Davidson is reportedly not likely to face any charges after crashing into a home in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

Davidson was reportedly with his girlfriend and allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes when he lost control of the vehicle, ran over a fire hydrant and crashed into the side of a house.

There were no injuries reported.

The 29-year-old comedian was not arrested, according to Beverly Hills Police, and faces no charges as of right now.