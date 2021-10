EMBED >More News Videos Connie Williams celebrated her 109th birthday over the weekend in Anaheim and shared her secret to a long life.

A special celebration was held over the weekend to honor Menifee resident Peter Mota, who turned 100 years old.In addition to his birthday cake, Pete received a special gift at his party. He was presented with an American flag and a salute.The centenarian fought in World War II, serving under General George Patton in the Allied invasion of North Africa, Italy and France.He later retired in Riverside County and will be featured in an upcoming ABC7 Salutes