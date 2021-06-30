Society

Anaheim woman shares her secret to a long life on her 109th birthday

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Over 100 years ago, in 1912, the Titanic sank, Fenway Park opened and Woodrow Wilson won the presidential election.

It's also the year Connie Williams was born - and she's still alive today!

Connie celebrated her 109th birthday over the weekend in Anaheim surrounded by her family, friends and neighbors.

Most folks don't make it to 100, let alone 109. So what's her secret?

She shared this piece of sage advice:

"Love everything. Love your work, love your country, love your family," she said. "Love...that's the biggest word in the dictionary and without that, you have nothing."



