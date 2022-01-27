entertainment

Actor Peter Robbins, original voice of Charlie Brown in 'Peanuts,' dies at 65

He's best known for voicing the lovable sad sack in "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," and more.
EMBED <>More Videos

Peter Robbins, original voice of Charlie Brown, dead at 65

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Peter Robbins, the original voice actor of the beloved "Peanuts" character Charlie Brown, has died. He was 65.

Robbins reportedly died by suicide.

The Los Angeles native began his career as a child performer.

He's best known for his work in the 1960s, voicing the lovable sad sack in "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Christmas," and more.

Robbins had a history of addiction and mental health struggles, which he spoke about openly.

In December 2015, Robbins was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for making criminal threats. He was released in 2019.

If you or anyone you know needs help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free, confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsuicideentertainmentactorcelebrity deathsfamous deathspeanutscartoonfamous deathsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Spotify says it will grant Neil Young's request to remove music
Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dead at 73
Neil Young wants his music off Spotify due to 'vaccine misinformation'
Bad Bunny announces stadium tour stop at SoFi Stadium
TOP STORIES
15-month-old is youngest person in LA County to die of COVID
Statue honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna at Calabasas crash site
Kaiser to be sued after mom of 3 denied COVID shot dies, lawyer says
Student stabbed during fight with another student in Westlake: Police
3 hospitalized after vehicle slams into Los Feliz wine bar
Prosecutors slam Colorado trucker's reduced prison sentence
Spotify says it will grant Neil Young's request to remove music
Show More
Michael Rapaport video shines light on NYC shoplifting problem
Teens accused of killing stepfather for allegedly abusing their sister
Tioni Theus case: $110K reward offered in teen's killing
Park Host Program to provide rent-free housing in Santa Ana
Man released from prison after twin brother confesses to murder
More TOP STORIES News