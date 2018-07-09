SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --A new petition to fire San Bernardino County Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem has gathered nearly 10,000 signatures.
The Care2 petition follows accusations that Selyem posted discriminatory comments on social media targeting California congressional representative Maxine Waters.
RELATED: San Bernardino County prosecutor placed on leave for offensive social media posts
District Attorney Mike Ramos ordered an internal investigation after his office received a complaint last month.
Selyem, who is considered a top gang prosecutor, has been placed on paid leave.