$58K offered to find person responsible for killing more than 4 dozen federally protected burros

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A $58,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is behind the killing of wild burros along the California and Nevada border, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Since May, the BLM said its come across 42 dead wild burros along the Interstate 15 corridor between Halloran Springs in California and Primm, Nevada.
"Burros are protected federally by the Free Wild Horse and Burro Act," said Mike Ahern with the BLM. "Obviously somebody purposely killing the burros is illegal and of great concern for us."
It's also a concern for animal groups like Donkeyland Rescue in Colton. The non-profit organization helps to rescue and rehabilitate sick, injured and orphaned wild burros in the Inland Empire.
"I just don't understand how anybody can harm them it is such a tragedy," said Chad Cheatham with Donkeyland Rescue.
Some of the wild burros were found near a waterhole with gunshot wounds to their neck. BLM is investigating the killings in partnership with other law enforcement agencies.
"The Bureau has put up a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction. Our partner groups have also contributed," said Ahern.
"People are motivated by money, hopefully will be motivated by this heartbreaking story and hope it brings justice for these special, special animals," said Cheatham.
Anyone with information into the burro killings should contact the WeTip hotline at 1-800-782-7463.
If you'd like to donate or learn more about Donkeyland Rescue click on www.donkeyland.org
