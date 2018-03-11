PETS & ANIMALS

15 bald eagles spotted in SoCal count

Fifteen bald eagles were spotted during an organized count at sites across inland Southern California over the weekend, a site the once-endangered species continues to rebound. (KABC)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
Fifteen bald eagles were spotted during an organized count at sites across inland Southern California over the weekend.

The U.S. Forest Service says bald eagles commonly migrate south to spend their winter vacations around the region's lakes, feasting on fish and ducks.

A group of more than 150 eagle-eyed volunteers and agency staff participated in the count near several lakes Saturday. Ten adult bald eagles were seen, along with three juveniles and two chicks.

In February, two baby eagles hatched in mountains near Big Bear Lake - an event witnessed by nature lovers via an online live feed.

Saturday's expedition was the final count for the 2018 winter season.

Bald eagles were driven to near extinction but have rebounded and were removed from the endangered species list a decade ago.

The Big Bear Eagle Cam can be viewed here.
