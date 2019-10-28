Pets & Animals

36th horse dies at famed Santa Anita park as it prepares to host Breeders' Cup

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Another horse has died at the famed Santa Anita Park track, the 36th horse to die at the track since late December.

A 2-year-old filly named Bye Bye Beautiful injured its leg during a race Sunday and was euthanized.

Another horse died Friday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law in June allowing the agency overseeing horse racing in California to immediately suspend licenses to protect the health and safety of horses and riders as a response to the rise in horse deaths at the park.

The race track has seen a significant drop in attendance since the controversial horse deaths.

Santa Anita Park is scheduled to host the Breeders' Cup which starts Friday.
