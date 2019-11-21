Dozens of dogs dropped off in single U-Haul to Van Nuys animal shelter in need of forever homes

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was an unusually busy weekend for a Van Nuys animal shelter after someone dropped off 51 dogs at the location.The goal for the East Valley Animal Shelter is to find homes for all the dogs, who were dropped off in a single U-Haul.Dog lovers were visiting the shelter, looking to come to the dog's rescue.The dogs range in breed, age and size. Most of them are small terrier mixes, and all of them in need of some love.Though a bit matted and in need of some grooming, workers at the East Valley Animal Shelter don't believe the dogs were abused.They're asking anyone who is serious about adoption or fostering to consider giving one of them a forever home."The shelter is not a permanent house for the dogs," said Officer Michael Treadway with L.A. Animal Services. "The shelter is a temporary home while the dogs are on the way to get to that forever home. So it's very important for folks to come out here and help us out, help the dogs out, help the community out."Several of the dogs have already been adopted.