Baby giraffe, member of an endangered subspecies, born at Los Angeles Zoo

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's a new - and very tall - baby at the Los Angeles Zoo.

A female Masai giraffe calf was born on Oct. 5 to mother Hasina and father Phillip.

The two were paired together to help protect the Masai subspecies, which was declared endangered earlier this year.

The population in Kenya and Tanzania has declined nearly 50% in the last 30 years.

The currently unnamed calf weighs about 138 pounds - and stands 6 foot, 6 inches.

Adult Masai giraffes can ultimately grow to 17 feet tall and weigh 2,700 pounds.

A fundraiser is being held to assist the world giraffe population on Oct. 20 in downtown Los Angeles. Details on the event here.
