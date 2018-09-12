PETS & ANIMALS

California search-and-rescue dogs deployed to aid in Hurricane Florence

One California organization has search-and-rescue dogs ready to help Hurricane Florence victims in the Carolinas.

By ABC7.com staff
WILMINGTON, N.C. (KABC) --
One California organization has search-and-rescue dogs ready to help Hurricane Florence victims in the Carolinas.

The dogs are part of the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, based in Santa Paula.

Three of its teams were just deployed to the East Coast for Hurricane Florence.

Hurricane Florence: 'Monster' Category 4 storm aims to drench Carolinas
Communities along the Carolina coast buttoned up against the onslaught of Hurricane Florence



Some of the canine heroes, like Lily, are rescue dogs on their fourth deployment.

The animals are trained to find disaster survivors, and their efforts are fully funded by donations.

PHOTOS: Bracing for Hurricane Florence
